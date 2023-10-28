ESPN Events’ 2023 Bahamas Bowl to be Played at Jerry Richardson Stadium at UNC Charlotte

ESPN Events announced today that the 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas.

The name of this year’s game will also be changed, to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the venue and name changes, the Bahamas Bowl will now be played on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET, while ESPN Events’ Myrtle Beach Bowl will move to Saturday, December 16 at 11 a.m.

Both games will be televised on ESPN.

The Bahamas Bowl, which features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024 once the renovations to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium are complete.

What they’re saying: