ESPN Films’ 30 for 30 “The Minister of Defense” Premieres on December 13th

ESPN will debut the next installment in the 30 for 30 series, The Minister of Defense on Wednesday, December 13.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, The Minister of Defense on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m ET.

on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 9 p.m ET. Directed by Ken Rodgers (Bullies of Baltimore, The Tuck Rule, The Two Bills) and Courtland Bragg (Hard Knocks: Training Camp, Hard Knocks: In-Season, All or Nothing), the film examines the complex and sometimes controversial life of Reggie White, one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Told in part through never-before-seen footage from a 2004 interview filmed two months before his death, the film chronicles both White’s incredible dominance as one of the best defensive players ever and his spiritual journey as an ordained evangelical minister who questioned his blind faith toward the end of his life.

Along with interviews with teammates from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, the film features Reggie’s son Jeremy who embarks on a journey to understand his father’s life, which ended tragically short at the age of 43.

The Minister of Defense is a portrait of a man who constantly strived to “do right” but found that sometimes there is no easy answer as to what “right” means.

is a portrait of a man who constantly strived to “do right” but found that sometimes there is no easy answer as to what “right” means. The documentary will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

What They’re Saying: