ESPN Greenlights “30 for 30” Documentary on Legendary Television Personality Stuart Scott

ESPN Films has announced that it has greenlit a new 30 for 30 documentary on the late SportsCenter anchor and legendary television personality Stuart Scott, according to Deadline.
- The new Stuart Scott-focused documentary will be directed by Adnre Gaines and is currently in production.
- The film will tell “the story of the broadcaster who shattered preconceived notions of how on-air figures were expected to look, talk, act, and think–and in the process, helped bring hip-hop and Black culture into the sports media mainstream.”
- The story will look at his rise to fame at ESPN and his impact on media, as well as his personal life, including his divorce and his battle with cancer.
- The doc will be executive produced by ESPN Films, Run & Shoot Filmworks, and Cinemation Studios.
What they’re saying:
- Director Andre Gaines: “Stuart Scott transcended broadcasting, journalism, sports and culture in ways that we’re only beginning to really understand and appreciate now. He made his mark on so many people, especially young black men, and his legend has only grown since his passing. The opportunity I’ve had now to examine his life, visit his home, get to know his daughters Taelor and Sydni, and understand how incredibly vast and rich a life Stuart lived, I can only hope that audiences find the same catharsis I’ve already experienced in making this film.”
- Marsha Cooke, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Films: “We pride ourselves on telling the stories of true originals who changed the world, and Stuart epitomized that in so many ways. This film is the perfect tribute to a man who touched lives in front of and behind the camera. Andre Gaines has begun crafting a film that will shine a new light on who Stuart really was–from his relationship with Taelor and Sydni to the many people who saw the world differently just from spending time with him. The film will be Stuart through and through–funny, smart, edgy, touching, and transformational.”