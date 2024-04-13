ESPN Greenlights “30 for 30” Documentary on Legendary Television Personality Stuart Scott

ESPN Films has announced that it has greenlit a new 30 for 30 documentary on the late SportsCenter anchor and legendary television personality Stuart Scott, according to Deadline.

The new Stuart Scott-focused documentary will be directed by Adnre Gaines and is currently in production.

The film will tell “the story of the broadcaster who shattered preconceived notions of how on-air figures were expected to look, talk, act, and think–and in the process, helped bring hip-hop and Black culture into the sports media mainstream.”

The story will look at his rise to fame at ESPN and his impact on media, as well as his personal life, including his divorce and his battle with cancer.

The doc will be executive produced by ESPN Films, Run & Shoot Filmworks, and Cinemation Studios.

What they’re saying: