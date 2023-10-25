ESPN Becomes the Most Followed Brand on TikTok With 41 Million Followers

by |
Tags: ,

ESPN has become the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok across any genre or brand, with 41 million followers.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has officially secured its position as the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok, not just in sports, but across any genre or brand, amassing an impressive 41 million followers.
  • This remarkable achievement underscores ESPN’s commitment to engaging with sports enthusiasts through innovative and entertaining content, tailored to each specific platform.
  • With its philosophy of accessibility, diversity and audience engagement, ESPN on TikTok has become part of sports fans’ daily diet.
  • From in-game highlights to behind-the-scenes moments and user-generated fun, ESPN’s presence on TikTok has made an enormous impact, surpassing Paris Saint-Germain to become the most followed brand on the platform.
  • This milestone reflects ESPN’s ongoing focus to expand its audience, including the next generation of sports fans.
  • The brand’s rise to the #1 position not only showcases its influence but also demonstrates the power of sports.

What They’re Saying:

  • Omar Raja, ESPN Talent & Social Strategist: “It’s exciting to see how we’ve been able to successfully connect with the next generation of sports fans. This milestone represents a longstanding goal we set four years ago, and we’re only going up from here.”
  • VP of ESPN Social Kaitee Daley added: “ESPN’s content offering is not one-size-fits-all and we’re committed to serving our audience by offering a smart blend of entertainment, information, heart, and humor.”
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy