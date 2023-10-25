ESPN Becomes the Most Followed Brand on TikTok With 41 Million Followers

ESPN has become the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok across any genre or brand, with 41 million followers.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has officially secured its position as the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok, not just in sports, but across any genre or brand, amassing an impressive 41 million followers.

This remarkable achievement underscores ESPN’s commitment to engaging with sports enthusiasts through innovative and entertaining content, tailored to each specific platform.

With its philosophy of accessibility, diversity and audience engagement, ESPN on TikTok has become part of sports fans’ daily diet.

From in-game highlights to behind-the-scenes moments and user-generated fun, ESPN’s presence on TikTok has made an enormous impact, surpassing Paris Saint-Germain to become the most followed brand on the platform.

This milestone reflects ESPN’s ongoing focus to expand its audience, including the next generation of sports fans.

The brand’s rise to the #1 position not only showcases its influence but also demonstrates the power of sports.

