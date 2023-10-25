ESPN Becomes the Most Followed Brand on TikTok With 41 Million Followers

ESPN has become the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok across any genre or brand, with 41 million followers.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has officially secured its position as the #1 most-followed brand on TikTok, not just in sports, but across any genre or brand, amassing an impressive 41 million followers.
- This remarkable achievement underscores ESPN’s commitment to engaging with sports enthusiasts through innovative and entertaining content, tailored to each specific platform.
- With its philosophy of accessibility, diversity and audience engagement, ESPN on TikTok has become part of sports fans’ daily diet.
- From in-game highlights to behind-the-scenes moments and user-generated fun, ESPN’s presence on TikTok has made an enormous impact, surpassing Paris Saint-Germain to become the most followed brand on the platform.
- This milestone reflects ESPN’s ongoing focus to expand its audience, including the next generation of sports fans.
- The brand’s rise to the #1 position not only showcases its influence but also demonstrates the power of sports.
What They’re Saying:
- Omar Raja, ESPN Talent & Social Strategist: “It’s exciting to see how we’ve been able to successfully connect with the next generation of sports fans. This milestone represents a longstanding goal we set four years ago, and we’re only going up from here.”
- VP of ESPN Social Kaitee Daley added: “ESPN’s content offering is not one-size-fits-all and we’re committed to serving our audience by offering a smart blend of entertainment, information, heart, and humor.”