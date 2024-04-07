NCAA Semifinals Shatter Viewership Records For Network

The NCAA Semifinals on ESPN has shattered viewership records, with the UConn-Iowa game seeing 14.2 million viewers, and Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four with an average audience of 10.8 million.
What’s Happening:
- The NCAA Semifinals on ESPN has shattered viewership records for the network.
- The Huskies-Hawkeyes game has become the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record, via Nielsen Fast Nationals
- UConn-Iowa and NC State-South Carolina peaked with 17 million viewers and 9 million viewers, respectively
- The two games averaged 3.1 million P18-49 viewers, up more than 130% year-over-year
- Women’s Final Four National Championship coverage begins on ABC at 2 p.m. with the NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One. The championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina will tip on ABC at 3 p.m.
