NCAA Semifinals Shatter Viewership Records For Network

The NCAA Semifinals on ESPN has shattered viewership records, with the UConn-Iowa game seeing 14.2 million viewers, and Friday’s NCAA Women’s Final Four with an average audience of 10.8 million.

What’s Happening:

The NCAA Semifinals on ESPN has shattered viewership records for the network.

The Huskies- Hawkeye

UConn-Iowa and NC State-South Carolina peaked with 17 million viewers and 9 million viewers, respectively

The two games averaged 3.1 million P18-49 viewers, up more than 130% year-over-year

Women’s Final Four National Championship coverage begins on ABC