ESPN Negotiating Extension for College Football Playoff Coverage

While The College Football Playoff concludes tonight, ESPN is looking to the future. The Disney-owned network is negotiating to maintain the sole rights to the event for the next eight years.

Previously, the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick had agreed that multiple broadcast partners would be best for college football.

Negotiations are still ongoing but Disney is reportedly considering paying roughly $1.3 billion for the rights to the new six-year deal starting in the 2026 season.

ESPN held exclusive rights for the first 12 years of the College Football Playoff, which will end following the 2025 season.

It is also being reported that a sublicense agreement was a sticking point in the negotiations but that has since been settled.

The new agreement would give ESPN the ability to sell the rights to some of the games but the 11 presidents and chancellors who control the College Football Playoffs would have to approve it.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said they “don’t have a timeline” on the current negotiations but also that they are “getting close.”

The College Football Playoffs will expand from four to 12 teams this fall.

