ESPN NFL Analyst Chris Mortensen Dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, a legendary and award-winning NFL journalist and analyst for ESPN, has passed away at the age of 72.
- ESPN reports Mortensen, best known simply as Mort, passed away Sunday morning, as was announced by his family.
- Mortensen was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016 and stepped away from his role at ESPN last year.
- Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 as a contributor to the network's NFL shows and SportsCenter.
- He received the Pro Football Writers of America's Dick McCann Award in 2016 and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony in August that same year.
- He is survived by his wife Micki and son Alex.
What they’re saying:
- Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN: "Mort was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally beloved as a supportive, hard-working teammate. He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion, and was at the top of his field for decades. He will truly be missed by colleagues and fans, and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones."
- ESPN's Adam Schefter: "An absolutely devastating day. Mort was one of the greatest reporters in sports history, and an even better man. Sincerest condolences to his family, and all who knew and loved him. So many did. Mort was the very best. He will be forever missed and remembered."
- Norby Williamson, executive editor and head of studio production for ESPN: "Mort helped set the journalism standard in the early days of ESPN. His credibility, attention to detail and reporting skills catapulted our news and information to a new level. More importantly, he was a great teammate and human being. He personified care and respect for people which became the culture of ESPN."