ESPN NFL Analyst Chris Mortensen Dies at 72

Chris Mortensen, a legendary and award-winning NFL journalist and analyst for ESPN, has passed away at the age of 72.

Mortensen was diagnosed with Stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016 and stepped away from his role at ESPN last year.

Mortensen joined ESPN in 1991 as a contributor to the network's NFL shows and SportsCenter .

. He received the Pro Football Writers of America's Dick McCann Award in 2016 and was honored during the Pro Football Hall of Fame's enshrinement ceremony in August that same year.

He is survived by his wife Micki and son Alex.

