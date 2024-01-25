ESPN’s Most Popular Podcasts Coming To ESPN2 Later This Month

A new seasonal content initiative is set to highlight several of ESPN’s most popular podcasts on ESPN2 on weekday afternoons, starting on January 29th.

What’s Happening:

ESPN today announced a new, seasonal content initiative that will expand the reach of its ESPN podcast offerings.

Beginning on Monday, January 29, ESPN2 will televise an ESPN video podcast every weekday from 2-3 p.m. ET. The premiering lineup will include: First Draft, The Hoop Collective, The Lowe Post, The Mina Kimes Show and The Elle Duncan Show.

Weekday Podcast Commentators Monday First Draft Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates Tuesday The Hoop Collective Brian Windhorst, ESPN NBA Insiders Wednesday The Lowe Post Zach Lowe Thursday The Mina Kimes Show, Featuring Lenny Mina Kimes Friday The Elle Duncan Show Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski

First Draft The godfather of draft analysis, Mel Kiper Jr., joins tape-grinding do-it-all host Field Yates to break down the top prospects in the coming NFL draft.

The Hoop Collective Brian Windhorst is joined by Tim MacMahon, Tim Bontemps, and other ESPN insiders to sort out life in and around the NBA world.

The Lowe Post ESPN’s Zach Lowe uses his unparalleled combination of reporting, data analysis, and film study to provide a smart but accessible look inside the NBA.

The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Mina Kimes combines intense film study with sharp data analysis – plus her trademark humor and insight. She’s joined each episode by a guest from around the league. (This podcast is in partnership with Omaha Productions).

The Elle Duncan Show SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan and Gary Striewski are professionals at talking about sports, but they often end up talking around sports – the drama, gossip, and stories that happen adjacent to the on-field action. They’ll get back on topic eventually. Maybe.

ESPN Audio launched its first podcast in 2005 and is a leader in the sports genre with more than 35 original offerings, plus shows from ESPN Radio and television. Offerings focus on sports passions, storytelling and compelling personalities. ESPN’s podcasts are available wherever you download your podcasts and on ESPN.com.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President, Production: “This strategic content initiative provides our ESPN podcasts with a tremendous opportunity for continued growth and audience expansion, while simultaneously lending compelling content to our ESPN2 television lineup. The opening slate of podcasts combine timely, in-season sports – First Draft, The Hoop Collective and The Lowe Post – and high-profile ESPN personalities such as Mina Kimes and Elle Duncan.”

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now



