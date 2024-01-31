ESPN Reveals Second Creator Network Class With a All Female Roster

ESPN revealed that they will be launching the second iteration of the Creator Network this February which will consist entirely of 10 talented female creators.

What’s Happening:

This innovative program, with first time sponsor Adidas, continues ESPN’s commitment to cultivating authentic and diverse voices in the world of sports content creation.

ESPN Creator Network, launched as part of ESPN’s strategy to engage with younger fans through social media, provides unprecedented access to ESPN’s sports properties and vast resources for emerging content creators.

Throughout the program, creators will receive comprehensive support and attend a series of learning courses led by industry-leading voices and executives at ESPN.

The creators will each attend and cover a marquis ESPN event that caters to their audiences, such as the Women’s Final Four, NFL Draft, NBA Finals and The ESPYs.

Creators will end the program with a comprehensive understanding of the transformation of the sports media industry, emerging technologies and growth strategy.

Adidas, a globally recognized brand committed to empowering women in sports, joins ESPN as the official sponsor of the second Creator Network class.

The collaboration aligns with both brands’ dedication to fostering inclusivity and amplifying women’s voices in sports.

ESPN Creator Network is part of The Walt Disney Company’s broader initiatives to connect with audiences through innovative programs.

The focus remains on empowering creators and fostering a sense of community through storytelling.

2024 ESPN Creator Network:

Leah Clapper

Juliana Duran

Casey Hultin

Shanteona Keys

Belle Pacheco

Lauren Rossi

Neha Sridhar

Alexa Stone

Zain Tarawneh

Tee Williams

What They're Saying:

Kaitee Daley, ESPN’s Senior Vice President of social media and ESPN NEXT: “Part of our commitment to audience expansion is ensuring we develop and elevate diverse voices. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these talented women as we work together to learn and engage with the passionate communities they’ve built.”

Christine Sheehan, VP of Brand Communications, Adidas North America: "Our new partnership with ESPN's Creator Network will bring fans and consumers even closer to their favorite athletes, teams and sports moments, and is an exciting opportunity to identify and support the next generation of creators. The ESPN Creator Cam presented by Adidas will leverage ESPN's social media footprint to amplify the joy of sport and the incredible moments that come with it through exclusive access to some of the world's biggest athletes."