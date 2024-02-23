Veteran ESPN Technical Director Dean Ellington Passes Away

Dean Ellington, a technical director with ESPN for over 20 years, sadly passed away on Tuesday night, according to Sports Video Group.

What’s Happening:

The news of Ellington’s passing was shared on ESPN’s morning program Get Up on Thursday, February 22nd.

on Thursday, February 22nd. Ellington worked behind the scenes at ESPN for more than two decades. He was a longtime member of the College GameDay crew and has served as a remote operations producer and lead technical director on the NFL Draft for more than 15 years.

A graduate of the University of Hartford, Ellington worked in local news before joining ESPN in 2008. Since then, he worked as a studio technical director on major properties including Super Bowls XLIII to LIII and XLVII to XLIX, on-site in Rio de Janeiro during ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, The Masters, Ryder Cup, the NBA Finals, and much more.

Ellington’s lasting legacy may very well be his generosity in working with and training the new generations of behind-the-scenes talent that came to ESPN over his years at the network.

In 2018, ESPN Front Row profiled Ellington, asking him to share what the role of the technical director entails.

What They’re Saying:

SEC Network coordinating producer Baron Miller: “We’re all heartbroken. When I think of Dean Ellington, one word stands out: kindness. From the moment he started on SEC Nation, Dean showed us what real leadership looked like through his acts of kindness. He was incredibly talented, a true role model, and a dear friend. My heart goes out to Therelza and the entire family.”

“We’re all heartbroken. When I think of Dean Ellington, one word stands out: kindness. From the moment he started on SEC Nation, Dean showed us what real leadership looked like through his acts of kindness. He was incredibly talented, a true role model, and a dear friend. My heart goes out to Therelza and the entire family.” “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg said while remembering Ellington on air Thursday morning: “Whenever a new technical person started on our crew, it was Dean who taught them. Whenever anyone had a question, it was Dean who answered. He will be greatly missed.”