Veteran ESPN Technical Director Dean Ellington Passes Away

Dean Ellington, a technical director with ESPN for over 20 years, sadly passed away on Tuesday night, according to Sports Video Group.
What’s Happening:
- The news of Ellington’s passing was shared on ESPN’s morning program Get Up on Thursday, February 22nd.
- Ellington worked behind the scenes at ESPN for more than two decades. He was a longtime member of the College GameDay crew and has served as a remote operations producer and lead technical director on the NFL Draft for more than 15 years.
- A graduate of the University of Hartford, Ellington worked in local news before joining ESPN in 2008. Since then, he worked as a studio technical director on major properties including Super Bowls XLIII to LIII and XLVII to XLIX, on-site in Rio de Janeiro during ESPN’s coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, The Masters, Ryder Cup, the NBA Finals, and much more.
- Ellington’s lasting legacy may very well be his generosity in working with and training the new generations of behind-the-scenes talent that came to ESPN over his years at the network.
- In 2018, ESPN Front Row profiled Ellington, asking him to share what the role of the technical director entails.
What They’re Saying:
- SEC Network coordinating producer Baron Miller: “We’re all heartbroken. When I think of Dean Ellington, one word stands out: kindness. From the moment he started on SEC Nation, Dean showed us what real leadership looked like through his acts of kindness. He was incredibly talented, a true role model, and a dear friend. My heart goes out to Therelza and the entire family.”
- “Get Up” host Mike Greenberg said while remembering Ellington on air Thursday morning: “Whenever a new technical person started on our crew, it was Dean who taught them. Whenever anyone had a question, it was Dean who answered. He will be greatly missed.”