ESPN to Provide Nonstop Super Bowl LVIII Coverage Across Various Platforms

ESPN’s long-standing Super Bowl tradition of a significant studio show presence in the host city — enhanced by 24/7 multiplatform coverage across the entire ESPN company — returns for Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, February 11) from Las Vegas, Nevada.

ESPN’s Las Vegas presence will be felt throughout Super Bowl week (February 5–11) and further amplified when First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter segments and ESPN BET Live shows overlook the famous Vegas Strip and The Pat McAfee Show takes up residence on Radio Row.

segments and ESPN BET Live shows overlook the famous Vegas Strip and takes up residence on Radio Row. On Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN’s operation shifts inside Allegiant Stadium, for Postseason NFL Countdown in the morning and NFL Primetime following the 49ers-Chiefs season finale.

in the morning and NFL Primetime following the 49ers-Chiefs season finale. For fans seeking Super Bowl information at all hours of the day, ESPN’s platforms will inundate them with analysis, news, interviews and predictions on additional networks, ESPN Digital, ESPN.com, ESPN+, ESPN Audio, Andscape and more.

For more than 140 million homes and 129+ countries/territories outside the United States, ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LVIII via ESPN platforms.

Among those areas: Latin America Brazil The Caribbean Australia/New Zealand Sub-Saharan Africa The Netherlands Via affiliated partners TSN/RDS in Canada and D+HOTSTAR in India



Extended Pregame Show from Inside the Stadium

Postseason NFL Countdown will air its season finale from inside Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, expanding to four hours (10 a.m.–2 p.m. ET).

will air its season finale from inside Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl LVIII Sunday, expanding to four hours (10 a.m.–2 p.m. ET). On the Set: Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss Three-time Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi Super Bowl veteran and All-Pro Larry Fitzgerald Super Bowl Champion Rex Ryan Three-time Pro Bowler with the Chiefs and former 49ers No. 1 pick Alex Smith Hosting her sixth Super Bowl pregame show will be Sam Ponder.

Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will also be inside the stadium, providing all the latest information around the game and league.

NFL reporters Jeff Darlington (Chiefs) and Sal Paolantonio (49ers) will be embedded with the Super Bowl participants

Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan joins the program.

Further details will be announced in the coming days.

Begin Super Bowl LVIII Sunday with SportsCenter and NFL Matchup

SportsCenter, beginning at 7 a.m., will lead into Postseason NFL Countdown, with reports from Las Vegas. On ESPN+, NFL Matchup’s final episode of the season will be available, previewing Super Bowl LVIII.

Chris Berman Covers 42nd Super Bowl, Hosts NFL Primetime with Booger McFarland and Alex Smith

Chris Berman will be in his customary position on the field post Super Bowl LVIII, as he hosts NFL Primetime (approximately 10:30 p.m.) with two-time Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland and Alex Smith. Players from the winning team will join the show.

SportsCenter with SVP Immediately After Super Bowl LVIII

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approximately 11:30 p.m.) will provide extensive postgame coverage. Joining the program from Vegas will be Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark and former NFL player and seasoned front office veteran Louis Riddick. Tim Hasselbeck will be in studio with SVP in Washington D.C.

Inside the Press Box: ESPN to Have Eight Writers Covering the Game

ESPN will have eight writers on site covering a variety of angles: NFL Nation reporters Nick Wagoner (49ers) and Adam Teicher (Chiefs) Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano Feature writers Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham Andscape’s senior NFL writer Jason Reid and columnist and writer-at-large Bill Rhoden



ESPN Broadcasters for Super Bowl LVIII Presentations Outside the United States

ESPN Australia and New Zealand:Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick

ESPN Brazil:Fernando Nardini, Paulo Antunes, Conrado Giulietti

ESPN Latin America:Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Ciro Procuna and John Sutcliffe

More Postgame Coverage on ESPN’s YouTube and ESPN Radio

ESPN’s YouTube channel will also host a livestream reaction following the game, with Tyler Fulghum, Liz Loza and Spencer Hall. On ESPN Radio, Super Bowl Champion Je’Rod Cherry and former All Pro LB Chad Brown join Aaron Goldhammer for a recap of all the action.

ESPN’s Super Bowl LVIII Week

ESPN’s Studio Shows to Originate From Beer Park in Las Vegas, with The Pat McAfee Show Inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

ESPN’s set will overlook the Las Vegas strip, as First Take, NFL Live, SportsCenter and ESPN Bet originate from Beer Park on Thursday and Friday. The Pat McAfee Show will be located inside Radio Row, Wednesday through Friday. First Take (10 a.m.-noon): Featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A. Smith, Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe, and host Molly Qerim will be live from the set, welcoming a full lineup of special guests. The Pat McAfee Show (Noon-2 p.m. on ESPN, Noon – 3 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN on YouTube): ESPN’s afternoon sports talk program is hosted by McAfee, who is joined by A.J. Hawk, Connor Campbell, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, Darius Butler and Evan Fox. The show will welcome guests throughout the week. NFL Live (4-5 p.m.): Super Bowl champion Clark, groundbreaking NFL analyst Mina Kimes, 10-plus year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky and first round pick Marcus Spears all join versatile host Laura Rutledge each day. Guests are expected to join the show. SportsCenter Segments (multiple editions):ESPN’s 30-plus year veteran Steve Levy will host nightly segments, joined by a rotating cast of analysts. Additional analysts will join other SportsCenter. Get Up (8-10 a.m.): Multiple analysts will join the show from Vegas, with Mike Greenberg and additional commentators stationed at the Seaport Studios in New York City. ESPN BET Live (6-7 p.m., ESPN2): Sports betting analyst Erin Dolan, along with Kimes, will join ESPN BET Live on Friday.

Throughout the week, reporters Darlington (Chiefs) and Paolantonio (49ers) will join multiple shows, providing consistent updates on the AFC and NFC Champions. Adam Schefter will join multiple shows for the latest news around the league.

Additional Platform Highlights:

ESPN+:Leading up, multiple NFL shows are available on demand, including Turning Point and previous editions of NFL Matchup.

ESPN Deportes:Throughout the week, a cast of commentors will be in Las Vegas, including Kary Correa, Katia Castorena, Sebastian M. Christensen, Sergio Dipp, Herculez Gomez, Rebeca Landa, Mauricio Pedroza and Fernando Tirado, assisting with the Spanish-language NFL Live, Ahora o Nunca, and additional Super Bowl LVIII news across the network.

ACC Network:ACC PM, ACCN’s weekday afternoon show (4-7 p.m.), will spotlight the 10 former players from seven different current ACC institutions with special videos throughout the week.

SEC Network: The Paul Finebaum Show, SEC Nowand Marty & McGee will spotlight the 27 former players from current SEC institutions throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. Georgia leads the SEC with five former players represented in the Super Bowl, and a dozen SEC schools will have at least one former player represented in Super Bowl LVIII.

ESPN Social: ESPN’s social channels will have a multitude of approaches throughout the week, including Omar Raja from Radio Row creating content with various celebrities and personalities.

ESPN Radio Adds to Super Bowl LVIII Sunday Programming; ESPN Podcasts from Las Vegas

ESPN Radio will have a special Playoff Preview with the Pros (5 p.m. ET) on Super Bowl Sunday featuring Chris Canty and Harry Douglas with Chris Carlin. Earlier in the day, the show’s lineup begins with Best Week Ever (7 a.m.) and Sunday Morning with Matt & Myron (10 a.m.).

Heading into 49ers-Chiefs, coverage on ESPN Audio platforms includes:

ESPN Radio’s National Lineup throughout Super Bowl week, with guests, news and analysis. Mina Kimes, Domonique Foxworth, Adam Schefter, Bill Barnwell and Kevin Clark will all be releasing episodes of their podcasts during the week of Super Bowl LVIII, recapping the road to the title game and previewing Super Bowl LVIII. In Las Vegas, on Thursday, Mina Kimes and Domonique Foxworth will be co-hosting a live show at the Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club and will feature Bill Barnwell, Kevin Clark and more. Tickets available at ly/minafox



ESPN.com, ESPN+ and Andscape Dive into the Multitude of Storylines Surrounding the 49ers-Chiefs