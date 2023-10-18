ESPN Unveils Logo for ESPN BET Ahead of November Launch

ESPN BET, a branded online sportsbook for fans in the United States, today unveiled its new logo ahead of its November launch.

ESPN BET will feature a custom content identity to live across the entire ESPN ecosystem, inclusive but not limited to in-app, digital, social, programming, and more.

The brand itself features the universally recognizable ‘ESPN,’ while the sportsbook app will be branded an ‘E’ in the ‘B,’ which creatively expresses the idea that ESPN, in partnership with PENN Entertainment, is launching a sportsbook for fans, but at its core is still ESPN, the most trusted brand in sports.

The mint color was chosen to be welcoming, inclusive, unexpected, and fun.

