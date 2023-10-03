ESPN Unveils New NHL Season Opening Campaign

Today, ESPN launched its National Hockey League (NHL) season-opening campaign, “To Know Hockey is to Love Hockey.” The creative will debut on October 2 during ESPN’s coverage of the Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants.

The campaign was designed to showcase the electricity of the sport and its ability to capture the heads and hearts of fans.

“To Know Hockey Is To Love Hockey” is more than a celebration of the incredible game play, it’s about the visceral emotion you feel while watching it, which is why, in the end, you can’t help but love it.

In the season-opening launch spots, “You Know It,” created in partnership with Austin-based advertising agency, Preacher; ESPN showcases many of the emotions athletes and fans go through when consuming this unique sport, and the way it pulls them deeper into hockey fandom.

There are two spots for both linear and ESPN+ running for two months.

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby and longtime goalie and current Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky are featured within the commercial, among many other NHL stars.

The NHL 2023-24 season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 10, with an opening night tripleheader face-off on ESPN and ESPN+.

