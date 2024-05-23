ESPN’s Ed Werder Leaving Network After Nearly Three Decades

Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder is leaving ESPN, as announced on his X account, after nearly three decades covering the Dallas Cowboys and other NFL tentpole events.

Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder has announced today that his time at ESPN is ending, with his contract expiring and not being renewed.

The news came as a bit of a surprise after nearly 30 years covering the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL for ESPN, where he was a cornerstone of NFL programming at the network.

In his first spot at the network, from 1998-2017, Werder established himself as a leading voice for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL.

Werder also became known for his coverage of major league events like the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft. In 2017, he was honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his work.

Today’s news came from a statement from Werder himself before ESPN made their own statement, both of which you can read below.

Ed Werder: “For 26 years, I’ve had the privilege of reporting on the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys while holding an ESPN Microphone. But that time is coming to an end. I will immediately begin considering other opportunities to continue my work covering the NFL. My ESPN career was highlighted by being assigned to cover 20 consecutive Super Bowls and included having my contributions honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I would be remiss if I didn’t express appreciation to my incredible colleagues and to the players, coaches, and other NFL Team Members who trusted me with their unique insight when covering their games or breaking news. I’ve created some incredible lifelong memories. My gratitude to all who have been in the audience, and I remain thankful to have been provided the most coveted platform in broadcast journalism. While this marks the end of my partnership with ESPN, I expect to continue working because, as so many studio hosts have proclaimed – and I still devoutly believe – ‘Ed Werder has more.’”

ESPN: "Ed Werder has been a mainstay on ESPN's NFL coverage for more than 25 seasons. He has elevated our programs, including Sunday NFL Countdown, and the multiple platforms he's contributed to while reporting at signature games, Super Bowls, and nearly all league events. His journalistic instincts and relationships have benefitted fans throughout the years. We thank Ed for everything he contributed and wish him success in the future."