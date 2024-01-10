ESPN’s College Football Playoff Coverage Hits Record Viewership

ESPN’s premier presentation of the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six reached multi-year viewership highs and record audience numbers across ESPN platforms. ESPN platforms’ full slate of college football bowls this season averaged 4.6 million viewers across 40 total games, up 5% year-over-year.

  • The complete seven-game College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six averaged 15.1 million viewers, the best in five years and fifth highest in the 10-year history of the College Football Playoff, up 12% year-over-year.
  • The College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T scored 25 million viewers, with the Michigan/Washington showdown recording the best audience since the 2020 CFP National Championship (Clemson/LSU in Year 6).
  • Viewership of Monday night’s matchup was up 45% year-over-year and 11% above 2022. The Wolverines’ first national title in nearly three decades ranks as a top 15 cable telecast all-time and the fourth-best non-NFL sports telecast since 2018.
  • The title matchup peaked with 28 million viewers from 9-9:15 p.m. ET.
  • The top five local markets for ESPN’s signature MegaCast presentation on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU were as follows:
    • Detroit (28.4)
    • Seattle-Tacoma (22.1)
    • Birmingham (20.4)
    • Columbus (20.4)
    • Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville (19.2)
  • The three-game College Football Playoff was the most-watched in six years (since Year 4) and third best of the CFP era, delivering 23.6 million viewers and 15% year-over-year audience growth across the trio of games.
  • The CFP Semifinals drew their best audience in six years and third-highest of the CFP era, propelling ESPN to its fourth most-watched day in history.
  • Nearly 10 million viewers watched across both ESPN and ESPN2 in the average minute throughout New Year’s Day.
  • The two-game semifinal average was up 4% year-over-year, with the games attracting their highest share of viewing on record.
  • The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential and the Allstate Sugar Bowl reached nearly 50 million viewers, and 36% of total viewers and 52% of P18-49 viewers who were watching TV during the games were tuned in to the Semifinals, a record high share for the semifinals in the 10 years of the CFP era.
  • The 2023-24 New Year’s Six averaged 13.5 million viewers, its best audience in five years and fifth highest in the 10-year history of the CFP.
  • Viewership was up 5% over the 2022-23 edition and among P18-49 viewers, the six games delivered 4.4 million viewers, up 3% year-over-year.

Game specific highlights:

  • College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential: 27.7M
    • Most-watched Semifinal since Year 1 and third best of CFP era
    • Top non-NFL sports telecast since 2018 and a top 10 telecast in cable history
    • Up 28% from early Semifinal last year (TCU/Michigan)
  • College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl: 18.7M
    • Fourth best Sugar Bowl since 2004
  • Capital One Orange Bowl: 10.4M
    • Best non-Semifinal Orange Bowl since 2017
    • Up 2% from Penn State/Utah in similar window last year
    • Most-streamed college football game ever on ESPN+
  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: 9.7M
    • Best standalone primetime NY6 game since 2016
    • Up 12% from Tennessee/Clemson in similar window last year
    • 2nd most-streamed college football game ever on ESPN+
  • Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: 7.8M
    • 3rd most-streamed college football game ever on ESPN+
  • Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: 4.7M
    • Up +12% from Tulane/USC in similar window last year
