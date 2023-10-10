ESPN’s New “This is SportsCenter” Commercial Features Stanley Cup Champions Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault

ESPN's latest This is SportsCenter commercial features Stanley Cup Champions Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault.

What’s Happening:

Over the last four months, the Vegas Golden Knights have been parading the Stanley Cup all over the world. The trophy has been in hands, on beaches, and filled with different beverages.

With the Golden Knights looking to defend their championship, the Stanley Cup needed to freshen up before the National Hockey League’s (NHL) opening night Oct. 10, where Vegas faces the Seattle Kraken at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

In the latest This is SportsCenter spot, Dishwasher , Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault – alongside SportsCenter anchor Steve Levy – give the Stanley Cup a much-needed cleaning.

Levy watches Eichel and Marchessault open the dishwasher with the Stanley Cup inside, and gives the duo a look. Marchessault asks Eichel if "they should run it again," which is a subtle gesture of winning the Stanley Cup back-to-back. Eichel replies, "Yeah, I think so."

Dating back to late 2022, ESPN has released four different This is SportsCenter commercials featuring prominent athletes such as United States Women’s Track & Field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and United States Women’s National Team soccer players Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Sophia Smith, with SportsCenter anchors Elle Duncan, Hannah Storm, Kevin Neghandi, and Jay Harris.

These spots in order of debut are: Orange Slices, Performance Evaluation, Stoppage Time, and Seconds. Other spots anticipated to launch in the coming months include commercials with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm, and MMA fighter Brandon Moreno.

