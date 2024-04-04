ESPN’s Presentation of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four Begins April 5th

ESPN will have premier coverage of the NCAA Women’s Final Four live from Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 5 and 7.

What's Happening:

ESPN’s exclusive presentation of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship gets ready to rock from the Rock and Roll Capital of the World, as premier coverage of the NCAA Women’s Final Four is live from Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, April 5 and 7.

The 2024 championship weekend will feature ESPN’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One along with signature MegaCast presentations across multiple platforms, with all televised offerings also streaming on ESPN+.

Semifinal action begins on ESPN and ESPN+ on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET, when No. 3 NC State and No. 1 South Carolina go head to head.

The second of the two semifinals, featuring No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn, is slated for 9 p.m. The winners of each contest will meet in the national championship on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m., broadcast on ABC

ESPN2 will air Saturday’s open practices for the two teams advancing to Sunday’s Championship, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

ESPN’s lead commentator team will call the action from Cleveland: play-by-play voice Ryan Ruocco, Hall of Fame analyst Rebecca Lobo, and Sports Emmy and Curt Gowdy Award-winning reporter Holly Rowe.

SportsCenter anchor and Women’s College GameDay host Elle Duncan will lead ESPN’s studio coverage, joined by Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck, Sports Emmy nominee Andraya Carter, and WNBA All-Stars Chiney Ogwumike and Aliyah Boston, who was just announced as a guest analyst for ESPN’s coverage.

The NCAA Women’s Final Four Special Presented by Capital One tips off at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN, breaking down the storylines and previewing the semifinal matchups. The NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One will precede the championship for a full hour on ABC at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For the first time, ESPN will have Rules Analysts available during both the semifinals and the championship game. Lisa Mattingly – who has served as the rules analyst during the early rounds of the tournament – will be joined by Denny Meyer. Mattingly officiated 18 NCAA Division I Women’s Final Fours and her counterpart Meyer officiated 20-straight NCAA Championship tournaments during his career.

Second Screen Options Galore:

ESPN’s unparalleled production of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship will utilize multiple platforms as part of its signature MegaCast presentation across ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN+.

The ever popular The Bird & Taurasi Show Presented by AT&T returns for its third year featuring collegiate and WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

The dynamic duo will once again bring their signature banter and unique perspective to fans, live from the BTS set inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

There will be no shortage of star power with guests from across the spectrum of sports and pop culture. The show will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for the semifinal games, then will air on ESPN and ESPN+ for Sunday’s championship.

Additional MegaCast feeds include:

Beyond the Rim (ESPN+): Provides an aerial camera view with the main telecast commentary and replays, supported by an enhanced statistical feed.

On the Rail (ESPN+): Tracks game action along one full length of the floor from end to end. The stream will feature natural sound and replays.