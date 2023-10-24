ESPN’s Steve Levy Gets Sent to the “Penalty Cubicle in New ‘This is SportsCenter’ Ad

The Vegas Golden Knights and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Steve Levy are at it again inside the ESPN offices, but this time they’re in trouble. No, it wasn’t for overrunning the dishwasher following a recent ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial, but high sticking, slashing, and how you send company-wide emails are all infractions against company guidelines.

In the spot, “Penalty Cubicle,” Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault joins teammate Jack Eichel in the office-based penalty cubicle. Marchessault for slashing, Eichel for high sticking and Levy for replying all to a company-wide email.

After a sigh from the Vegas duo, in walks University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) mascot Josephine Bruin.

The commercial debuts ahead of the Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers game, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

This is the second ‘This is SportsCenter’ commercial this month featuring the Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights, and it isn’t by mistake.

Dating back to late 2022, ESPN has released four different This is SportsCenter commercials – outside of the aforementioned ‘ Dishwasher

These spots in order of debut are: “ Orange Slices “ Performance Evaluation “ Stoppage Time “ Seconds

Other spots anticipated to launch in the coming months include commercials with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm, and MMA fighter Brandon Moreno.

Want to look back at some of the all-time best ‘This is SportsCenter’ spots? Mack ranked the top 10

What they’re saying: