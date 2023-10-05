Events Taking Place This Month to Celebrate Pride in Orlando

On October 24, Central Florida will continue its tradition with the 19th annual Come Out With Pride Festival. There will be dozens of additional partnering events beginning as early as October 10 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout Orlando.

From Pride celebrations to Halloween thrills and culinary experiences, travelers to Orlando will find a host of special events all season long.

This October, Central Florida will continue its tradition of gathering around National Coming Out With Pride Day in alignment with October’s National Gay and Lesbian History Month by hosting the 19th annual Come Out With Pride Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21st.

Widely known as the biggest LGBTQ+ celebration in the Southeast, this year’s Come Out With Pride Festival will feature two stages of live entertainment, The Most Colorful Parade, a Pride marketplace, V.I.P. experiences, three food courts with over 40 vendors, family and youth zones, an all-new trans-pride march and a fireworks finale that will light up the night sky.

Dozens of additional partnering events will begin as early as Oct. 10 to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout Orlando neighborhoods, like Thornton Park, Mills 50 and Ivanhoe Village.

To learn more about these events and the Come Out With Pride Festival, visit www.VisitOrlando.com/LGBTQ calendar of events

