Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its March 2024 new additions, including Season 2 of Extraordinary, the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, and more. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this March.
Hulu Originals
Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 – March 6
Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for.
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere – March 21
From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. What began as a Black college cookout, soon became known for lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival’s downfall. At its height, Freaknik was a traffic stopping, city-shuttering, juggernaut that has since become a cult classic. Rooted deep in its history of Civil Rights, thriving Black leadership, and focus on the uplifting of Black culture and education, Atlanta became the only place a festival like this could grow and thrive. Though it ceased over two decades ago, the infamous legacy still resonates through nostalgia and a new generation’s longing for a care-free platform that celebrates and promotes Black excellence, joy and fortitude. Featuring appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Erick Sermon, CeeLo Green, Rico Wade, Kenny Burns and more, the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.
Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1 – March 22
The original series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favor of new horizons. But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit…even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they’re at it. Worth it for the vibes.
We Were the Lucky Ones: Limited Series Premiere – March 28
Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2 – March 29
As the threat of Belial looms large, the Fright Krewe and their newfound supernatural allies, the rougrarous and vampires come together for an unprecedented battle to save the world. But with Belial resurrecting every demonic entity known to evil kind will the superpowers gifted to the teens by the loas prove stronger than the diabolical forces unleashed?
New On Hulu in March
March 1
- Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed) (4K Media)
- Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2 (Vice)
- Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
- Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007
- Ali | 2001
- Bad Teacher | 2011
- Batman Begins | 2005
- Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012
- Belle | 2014
- Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
- Dangerous Beauty | 1998
- The Descendants | 2011
- Dreamin' Wild | 2022
- Drive Angry 3D | 2011
- Dune | 2021
- Dunkirk | 2017
- Enough Said | 2013
- Failure to Launch | 2006
- The Favourite | 2018
- Firehouse Dog | 2007
- Foxcatcher | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Goodfellas | 1990
- Goosebumps | 2015
- The Heat | 2013
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005
- The Hot Chick | 2002
- How I Live Now | 2013
- Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012
- Inception | 2010
- Kingdom Come | 2001
- L.A. Confidential | 1997
- Legends of the Fall | 1994 (30th Anniversary)
- Life of Pi | 2012
- My Cousin Vinny | 1992
- No Good Deed | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Person To Person | 2017
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019
- Salt | 2010
- Scarface | 1983
- Sexy Beast | 2001
- Shark Tale | 2004 (20th Anniversary)
- Sisters | 2015
- The Spirit | 2008
- Stand by Me | 1986
- Street Kings | 2008
- Surrogates | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
- Takers | 2010
- The Tree of Life | 2011
- Thank You for Smoking | 2006
- Thirteen | 2003
- Win Win | 2011
- The Wrestler | 2008
March 2
- Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H (MTV)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019
March 5
- Queens: Docuseries Premiere (National Geographic)
- MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere (Fox)
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere (Fox)
- The Marsh King's Daughter | 2023
March 6
- Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)
- Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)
March 7
- The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)
- Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
- 30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1
- Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023
- Alone: Complete Season 10
- Hoarders: Complete Season 14
- My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1
March 8
- Cash Out | 2023
March 12
- Blackfish | 2013
March 14
- Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1
- The First 48: Complete Season 23
- Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini| 2023
- The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023
March 15
- Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
- Station 19: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
- 9-1-1: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)
- Diggers | 2006
- Children of the Corn | 2023
- Life Partners | 2014 (10th Anniversary)
- Taken | 2009
- Taken 2 | 2012
- 360 | 2011
March 17
- St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)
March 19
- Photographer: Season 1 Premiere (National Geographic)
March 20
- Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22 (National Geographic)
March 21
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2
- The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21
- Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023
March 22
- Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
March 24
- One Shot | 2021
- Skyfire | 2021
March 25
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Charlie's Angels | 2019
March 26
- DC League of Super-Pets | 2022
- Montana Story | 2022
March 27
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll)
March 28
- We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
- Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1
- Cultureshock: Complete Season 1
- Cult Justice: Complete Season 1
- Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1
- To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
- $100 Makeover: Complete Season 1
- 24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1
March 29
- Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Paint | 2023
March 30
- FX's SPERMWORLD: Documentary Premiere (FX Networks)
- A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023
March 31
- Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)
- Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011
- Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009 (15th Anniversary)
Leaving Hulu in March
March 1
- The Square | 2017
- Wasted! The Story of Food Waste | 2017
March 2
- Active Measures | 2018
March 5
- Amsterdam | 2022
- Crazy Rich Asians | 2018
March 7
- Among the Shadows | 2019
- A Star is Born | 2018
March 12
- The Banshees of Inisherin | 2022
March 13
- Hell Hath No Fury | 2021
March 14
- All Good Things | 2010
- Drinking Buddies | 2013
- Love, Simon | 2018
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018
- Nature Calls | 2012
- Please Stand By | 2017
March 15
- I Think We're Alone Now | 2018
March 31
- Batman Begins | 2005
- Belle | 2014
- Best Night Ever | 2013
- Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014
- Bronson | 2008
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012
- Dunkirk | 2017
- The Empty Man | 2020
- Enough Said | 2013
- The Favourite | 2018
- Goon | 2011
- Goodfellas | 1990
- How to be Single | 2016
- The Life Before Her Eyes | 2007
- Inception | 2010
- Jason Bourne | 2016
- Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021
- Man On Wire | 2008
- Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) | 2009
- Nightmare Alley | 2021
- The Notebook | 2004
- The Oxford Murders | 2008
- The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013
- Second Act | 2018
- The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011
- Tucker & Dale vs. Evil | 2010
- Underwater | 2020
- The Wolfpack | 2015
- Young@Heart | 2007
