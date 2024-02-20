Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2024

Hulu has revealed all of its March 2024 new additions, including Season 2 of Extraordinary, the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones, and more. See everything that’s coming (and going) on Hulu this March.

Hulu Originals

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 – March 6

Season two picks up where season one spectacularly left off, following Jen (Máiréad Tyers) on her powers journey as she enrolls as a client at the power clinic. Jen soon discovers that the process of finding her power isn’t as easy as she hoped, and things in the rest of her life aren’t smooth sailing either. Ex-cat, now-boyfriend Jizzlord (Luke Rollason) has had an unexpected revelation about his past, and Kash (Bilal Hasna) and Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) are attempting to be totally mature and dignified about their break-up, which is not easy when they’re still living under the same roof. It seems that Jen and the gang are dealing with new levels of adulting and chaos that none of them are prepared for.

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere – March 21

From Executive Producers Luke Campbell, Jermaine Dupri and 21 Savage, and masterfully crafted by Mass Appeal & Swirl Films, “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. What began as a Black college cookout, soon became known for lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival’s downfall. At its height, Freaknik was a traffic stopping, city-shuttering, juggernaut that has since become a cult classic. Rooted deep in its history of Civil Rights, thriving Black leadership, and focus on the uplifting of Black culture and education, Atlanta became the only place a festival like this could grow and thrive. Though it ceased over two decades ago, the infamous legacy still resonates through nostalgia and a new generation’s longing for a care-free platform that celebrates and promotes Black excellence, joy and fortitude. Featuring appearances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Killer Mike, Jalen Rose, Too $hort, Shanti Das, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, Erick Sermon, CeeLo Green, Rico Wade, Kenny Burns and more, the film offers an intimate glimpse into an enduring legacy, while acknowledging the complexities it introduced into the social fabric and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Atlanta and beyond.

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1 – March 22

The original series follows Davey and Jonesie, two lovably eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers and the banal backdrop of their high school existence. So, when they discover their locker is actually a portal to the multiverse, they’re more than ready to escape their teenage prison of mediocrity in favor of new horizons. But the joke is on them when they only end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their high school, surrounded by offbeat versions of their classmates. Fortunately, these audacious and creative besties are ready to make the most of this vacation from reality by leaving their mark on every universe they visit…even if it means choosing interdimensional chaos while they’re at it. Worth it for the vibes.

We Were the Lucky Ones: Limited Series Premiere – March 28

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of “We Were the Lucky Ones” is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite. “We Were the Lucky Ones” demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2 – March 29

As the threat of Belial looms large, the Fright Krewe and their newfound supernatural allies, the rougrarous and vampires come together for an unprecedented battle to save the world. But with Belial resurrecting every demonic entity known to evil kind will the superpowers gifted to the teens by the loas prove stronger than the diabolical forces unleashed?

New On Hulu in March

March 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Dubbed) (4K Media)

Dark Side of the 90s: Complete Season 2 (Vice)

Dark Side of the 2000s: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem | 2007

Ali | 2001

Bad Teacher | 2011

Batman Begins | 2005

Beasts of the Southern Wild | 2012

Belle | 2014

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

Dangerous Beauty | 1998

The Descendants | 2011

Dreamin' Wild | 2022

Drive Angry 3D | 2011

Dune | 2021

Dunkirk | 2017

Enough Said | 2013

Failure to Launch | 2006

The Favourite | 2018

Firehouse Dog | 2007

Foxcatcher | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Goodfellas | 1990

Goosebumps | 2015

The Heat | 2013

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy | 2005

The Hot Chick | 2002

How I Live Now | 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift | 2012

Inception | 2010

Kingdom Come | 2001

L.A. Confidential | 1997

Legends of the Fall | 1994 (30th Anniversary)

Life of Pi | 2012

My Cousin Vinny | 1992

No Good Deed | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Person To Person | 2017

Pokemon Detective Pikachu | 2019

Salt | 2010

Scarface | 1983

Sexy Beast | 2001

Shark Tale | 2004 (20th Anniversary)

Sisters | 2015

The Spirit | 2008

Stand by Me | 1986

Street Kings | 2008

Surrogates | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Takers | 2010

The Tree of Life | 2011

Thank You for Smoking | 2006

Thirteen | 2003

Win Win | 2011

The Wrestler | 2008

March 2

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8H (MTV)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood | 2019

March 5

Queens: Docuseries Premiere (National Geographic)

MasterChef Junior: Season 9 Premiere (Fox)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 18 Premiere (Fox)

The Marsh King's Daughter | 2023

March 6

Extraordinary: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Port Protection Alaska: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)

March 7

The Masked Singer: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)

Animal Control: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

30 Something Grandma: Complete Season 1

Abducted By My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story | 2023

Alone: Complete Season 10

Hoarders: Complete Season 14

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 1

March 8

Cash Out | 2023

March 12

Blackfish | 2013

March 14

Deliciously Twisted Classics: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 23

Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini| 2023

The Stones and Brian Jones | 2023

March 15

Grey's Anatomy: Season 20 Premiere ( ABC

Station 19

9-1-1

Diggers | 2006

Children of the Corn | 2023

Life Partners | 2014 (10th Anniversary)

Taken | 2009

Taken 2 | 2012

360 | 2011

March 17

St. Patrick's Day Parade: Livestream (ABC)

March 19

March 20

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 22 (National Geographic)

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19B

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 2

The Mega-Brands That Built America: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 21

Stolen Baby: The Murder of Heidi Broussard | 2023

March 22

Davey & Jonesie's Locker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

March 24

One Shot | 2021

Skyfire | 2021

March 25

Jujutsu Kaisen: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Charlie's Angels | 2019

March 26

DC League of Super-Pets | 2022

Montana Story | 2022

March 27

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Complete Season 7 (National Geographic)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 3 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll)

March 28

We Were The Lucky Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Spy X Family: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll)

Beyond the Headlines: The Series: Complete Season 1

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1

Cult Justice: Complete Season 1

Secrets of Penthouse: Complete Season 1

To Kill a Stepfather | 2023

$100 Makeover: Complete Season 1

24 Hour Flip: Complete Season 1

March 29

Fright Krewe: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Paint | 2023

March 30

FX

A Mystery on the Cattle Hill Express | 2023

March 31

Black Clover: Complete Seasons 3 and 4 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Blue Lock: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Dr. Stone: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Mob Psycho 100 : Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed, Subbed) (Crunchyroll)

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family | 2011

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail | 2009 (15th Anniversary)

Leaving Hulu in March

March 1

The Square | 2017

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste | 2017

March 2

Active Measures | 2018

March 5

Amsterdam

Crazy Rich Asians | 2018

March 7

Among the Shadows | 2019

A Star is Born | 2018

March 12

March 13

Hell Hath No Fury | 2021

March 14

All Good Things | 2010

Drinking Buddies | 2013

Love, Simon | 2018

Maze Runner: The Death Cure | 2018

Nature Calls | 2012

Please Stand By | 2017

March 15

I Think We're Alone Now | 2018

March 31

Batman Begins | 2005

Belle | 2014

Best Night Ever | 2013

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) | 2014

Bronson | 2008

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days | 2012

Dunkirk | 2017

The Empty Man

Enough Said | 2013

The Favourite | 2018

Goon | 2011

Goodfellas | 1990

How to be Single | 2016

The Life Before Her Eyes | 2007

Inception | 2010

Jason Bourne | 2016

Judas and the Black Messiah | 2021

Man On Wire | 2008

Mr. Nobody (Extended Cut) | 2009

Nightmare Alley

The Notebook | 2004

The Oxford Murders | 2008

The Right Kind Of Wrong | 2013

Second Act | 2018

The Sorcerer And The White Snake | 2011

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil | 2010

Underwater | 2020

The Wolfpack | 2015

Young@Heart | 2007

