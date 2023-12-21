Exclusive Clip: Raven-Symoné and Jojo Siwa are Celebrity Guest Captains on “Pictionary” Game Show

Raven-Symoné (Raven’s Home) is a guest captain all week long on Pictionary, the game show inspired by the hit Mattel board game. Laughing Place is thrilled to bring you an exclusive advance clip from today’s brand-new episode, where Raven is joined by superstar Jojo Siwa. Watch as she is tasked with drawing an exotic bird for her contestants, Keith and Jerry, and see if you can guess what it is before they can!

Pictionary airs on FOX-owned TV stations across the country. Check your local listings at PictionaryOnTV.com. And if you don’t have a FOX-owned TV station in your neck of the woods or want to catch up on past episodes, visit youtube.com/@PictionaryonTV.

Fans can catch Raven in new episodes all week long. Today she will be joined by Jojo Siwa, and Friday, she’s joined by Jodie Sweetin (Full House). New episodes will resume on January 1st, where Raven Symoné returns as guest captain alongside Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

About Pictionary:

The nationally syndicated game show Pictionary is based on the beloved game of quick sketches and hilarious guesses by Mattel.

, hosted by Jerry O'Connell, is now in its second season. Laughs and excitement abound with a mix of new and returning celebrity captains, including Jojo Siwa, Raven-Symoné, Rebecca Romijn, Corbin Bleu, Ricki Lake, Loni Love, Jaleel White, Carson Kressley, Kevin Nealon, and many more.

Produced by Fox First Run, executive produced by David A. Hurwitz and Noah Bonnett, and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, the 30-minute national daytime series airs on Fox-owned stations in major markets plus other stations nationwide, as well as on the Pluto TV Games Shows Channel.

Phil Breman, VP Live Action at Mattel Television, and Fred Soulie serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Launched in 1985, Pictionary quickly grew to become the ultimate recreational activity for kids and adults alike. In 2019, Mattel reinvented the classic game in an interactive digital format. Dubbed Pictionary Air, the product won 2020 Toy of the Year (TOTY)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)