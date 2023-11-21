Exclusive Clip: Season Premiere of “Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin” Reveals First LIDar Scan of Kush

Laughing Place is thrilled to partner with National Geographic to bring you an exclusive advance clip from the next episode of Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin. Like a high-tech Indiana Jones, Albert leads expeditions through ancient empires to uncover what’s invisible to the naked eye. In this clip from the premiere episode, airing Thursday, November 23rd, at 9/8c, Albert examines the results of the first LIDar survey of the burial grounds of Kushite kings and queens in Sudan.

Fans can also catch up on some of Albert Lin’s previous adventures on Disney+ and Hulu, which will also be home to Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin. Previous Nat Geo adventures featuring Albert Lin include the preceding series Lost Cities with Albert Lin, Lost Treasure of the Maya, and Buried Secrets of the Bible.

Upcoming Episodes of “Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin”:

The Warrior King premieres Nov. 23 at 9/8c In the remote deserts of Sudan, Albert Lin goes in search of the lost capital city of the Kingdom of Kush, whose rulers once conquered and ruled the ancient Egyptian empire. Armed with scanning technology never previously used for archaeology in Sudan, Albert’s expedition takes him to a flooded tomb beneath a 2,500-year-old pyramid and a sacred mountain believed to be the birthplace of the gods.

The Cloud Warrior premieres Nov. 30 at 9/8c Explorer Albert Lin searches the Peruvian Andes for the lost Chachapoya kingdom, a forgotten civilization in the clouds, that ruled for nearly 1,000 years before being conquered by the Inca. Albert’s expedition will take him from raging rapids to the dense cloud-forests of the Andes, using his extraordinary tech to reveal the lost world of the Cloud Warriors.

The Barbarian Kingdom premieres Dec. 7 at 9/8c It’s the first century AD and the Romans dominate much of the known world, but their plans to conquer Scotland are foiled by a band of barbarian insurgents called the Picts. Explorer Albert Lin scales sea cliffs, explores caverns, swims rapids and uses high-tech scanners to discover a lost kingdom that may reveal how the mysterious Picts pulled off one of the greatest military upsets of their time.

Rise of the Canaanities premieres Dec. 14 at 9/8c Explorer Albert Lin searches Israel for the lost city of the Canaanites, a mysterious civilization which survived a biblical era, climate apocalypse. The expedition takes him scuba diving for 4,000-year-old shipwreck treasure and through a terrifying incident on a crumbling cliff face. Using extraordinary tech, Albert reveals a spectacular maritime world built by these ancient climate survivors.

Miracle in the Desert premieres Dec. 21 at 9/8c Explorer Albert Lin tackles the deserts and mountains of Oman, exploring the legendary lost land of Magan, a forgotten Arabian civilization of the Bronze Age whose precious exports supercharged the most powerful empires. Albert abseils into vast desert chasms, walks among/explores remote clifftop tombs, and uses cutting-edge technology to unravel the mystery of this extraordinary lost world.

