Extended Look Trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ “Poor Things” in Theaters December 8th

Searchlight Pictures has released the extended look trailer for Poor Things, coming to theaters on December 8.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the extended look trailer for Poor Things by Searchlight Pictures.
- This film will be in theaters on December 8.
About Poor Things:
- From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).
- Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.
- Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Cast:
- Emma Stone
- Mark Ruffalo
- Willem Dafoe
- Ramy Youssef
- Jerrod Carmichael
- Christopher Abbott
- Margaret Qualley