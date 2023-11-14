“Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X” to End Marvel’s Krakoa era, 5 Tie-In Series Revealed

This January, two interconnected series will close out the X-Men’s revolutionary Krakoa era: Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of the House of X" and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of the Powers of X.” These five-issue limited series will present the final battle of Krakoa and see the fate of mutantkind decided in a war across space and time.

The mythos-shattering storytelling of "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X” will also impact the current “X-Men” ongoing series where the team finally take the fight to the most critical threat to mutantkind, Nimrod.

Special limited series like the recently announced “Cable,” “Dead X-Men,” and “Resurrection of Magneto,” will tell of the vital missions and epic quests spinning out of "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X.”

And the frontlines of Krakoa’s last stand are never deadlier than in the pages of “X-Force” which gears up for its milestone 50th issue and the conclusion of Krakoa with a charactering-redefining turn for X-Men icon Beast.

Today, learn more about this pivotal turning point in X-Men history with a sneak peek at what’s to come in these five titles in February.

Cable #2

Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Scot Eaton

Cover by Whilce Portacio

Cable and his younger counterpart are racing to try to stop the rise of the Neocracy before it can take root and exterminate all life on Earth as they know it – But when their investigations sends them crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, Cable and young Nate will have to battle for their lives or risk being turned into stone!

Dead X-Men #2

Written by Steve Foxe

Art by Peter Nguyen, Bernard Chang & Guillermo Sanna

Cover by Lucas Werneck

The Dead X-Men leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, but they’re not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As these five mutants go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows…and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal!

Resurrection of Magneto #2

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Luciano Vecchio

Cover by Stefano Caselli

In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces – and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life – and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? Can he allow Storm to bring him back? And what does the Deep Key unlock?

X-Force #49

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Robert Gill

Cover by Daniel Acuna

In a simpler time, the bounding Beast partnered up with Avenger Wonder Man! But after Beast’s fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of…Beast?!

X-Men #31

Written by Gerry Duggan

Art by Phil Noto

Cover by Joshua Cassara