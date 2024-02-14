Pedro Pascal to Head Marvel’s First Family As Cast Is Revealed For “Fantastic Four” Due To Release Summer 2025

Marvel Studios has announced the cast making up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s take on Marvel’s First Family, in the new film, The Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios has announced the cast of their highly anticipated film, The Fantastic Four, putting Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (AKA Mr. Fantastic).

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) will play Sue Storm (AKA The Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm (AKA The Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm (AKA The Thing) will round out the team of heroes.

As for their iconic villain, Victor von Doom, Marvel has reportedly yet to cast this important and fearsome antagonist.

Along with the cast, we have also learned the date the new film will be released, switching the dates with Marvel’s Thunderbolts , which is now set for May 2nd, 2025 and The Fantastic Four set for release on July 25th, 2025.

As is the norm with Marvel fare, details regarding the story of the film are still tightly wrapped. In the comics, the Fantastic Four are astronauts who are remade into superheroes after they're exposed to cosmic rays in space. Reed gains the ability to stretch his body to astonishing lengths. Sue, Reed's girlfriend (and eventual wife), can manipulate light to become invisible and cast powerful forcefields. Johnny, Sue's brother, can turn his body into fire which gives him the ability to fly. And Ben, Reed's best friend, is totally transformed into, well, a Thing, with giant, orange boulders for a body, giving him super strength — and a perpetual heavy heart about his seemingly monstrous appearance.

Matt Shakman (WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) will direct The Fantastic Four, from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

) will direct from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Filming is expected to begin in the summer, likely after Pascal completes the second season of HBO’s The Last Of Us, in which he has a starring role.