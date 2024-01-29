“FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” Official Soundtrack Set for January 30th Release

The soundtrack to FX’s eight-episode limited series, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, featuring the main title theme from composer Thomas Newman and score by composer Julia Newman, will be released tomorrow evening, January 30th.

What’s Happening:

Hollywood Records and FX are set to release the score to FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans just one day prior to the show’s premiere on FX.

just one day prior to the show’s premiere on FX. The main title theme for the series is composed by fifteen-time Academy Award nominee, Emmy and six-time GRAMMY winning composer Thomas Newman, while the score is composed by Julia Newman.

The 28-track digital album will be available on digital platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music on Tuesday, January 30th at 9:00 p.m. PT.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, January 31st at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Composer Julia Newman: “I had no idea what to expect when I began creating the score for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans. I knew I would have to discover what it meant to define dramatic structure over an eight-episode series while establishing a sonic vocabulary flexible enough to vacillate between the glamour of New York high society and a totalizing loneliness, reality, and fevered fantasy. I sought to underline the heartbreak of broken friendships, the tumult of an alcoholic mind and the charismatic twinkle of Truman Capote. This soundtrack represents some of my favorite moments from the score and hopefully encapsulates the wide tapestry of human experience explored in the series.”

About FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.” Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart). Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets. When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers , Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover. The series also stars: Demi Moore as Ann “Bang-Bang” Woodward Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson Treat Williams as Bill Paley Joe Mantello as Jack Dunphy Russell Tovey as John O’Shea

Written for television by Jon Robin Baitz, FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans was directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch.

was directed by Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler and Jennifer Lynch. The show is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Baitz, Van Sant, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Naomi Watts, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans is based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer.