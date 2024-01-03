FX Releases Official Trailer for “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” Premiering January 31st

FX has released the official trailer for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, which will premiere on January 31st on FX as well as streaming the next day on Hulu.

The eight-episode limited series FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, January 31st at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX,

This will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

The series is based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betraya l by Laurence Leamer.

l by Laurence Leamer. FX Networks has released the official trailer, which you can see below.

About FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans:

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.”

Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart).

Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.

When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

Cast:

Tom Hollander

Naomi Watts

Diane Lane

Chloë Sevigny

Calista Flockhart

Demi Moore

Molly Ringwald

Treat Williams

Joe Mantello

Russell Tovey