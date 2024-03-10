Film Review: Nat Geo’s “Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story” Swims Into Your Heart

With adorable faces and curious natures, otters have long captivated the attention of humans. But there’s perhaps never been a stronger bond than that of Billy Mail and little orphan Molly. They’re the subjects of a new National Geographic Documentary Film that held its world premiere at SXSW, Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story.

Billy and Susan never had children of their own. After relocating to Bill’s hometown of Shetland, Scotland, Bill begins to feel a sense of loss for something he never had… until an orphaned otter ends up on his dock. Helping to nurse the otter back to health, Billy finds a renewed sense of purpose and bestows upon his otter youngling a name – Molly.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story is intimate and heartwarming. Director Charlie Hamilton James has crafted a joyful film about a unique human/animal relationship. Despite having just four characters (Billy, his wife Susan, their dog Jade, and otter Molly) and a relatively slow pace, the feature-length documentary never feels boring.

Billy and Susan are extremely likable, with the film’s narrative bouncing between their perspectives via narrated moments. They’re a shining example of the strength a marriage needs to last, showcasing a deep understanding of one another’s emotional needs. They’re unintentionally inspiring, which is part of their great appeal.

Molly is cute and mischievous, and the film features gorgeous footage of the otter and her double life, paying playful visits with her human dad while also being free to disappear into the routines nature intended an otter to live. And that serves as another inspirational point that merely showcases how to help a wild animal in need. Billy inherently understands what Molly needs to remain a wild otter, making choices to help her survive and thrive without him. It’s somewhat reminiscent of documentaries about rehabilitation centers for orphaned wild animals with the goal of reintegrating them into the wild. But in this case, Billy is able to give Molly everything she needs to continue the circle of life, becoming a mother herself.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story is a wholesome, family-friendly documentary about a man filling a hole in his heart through love and compassion for an animal in need. In turn, the film touches viewers’ hearts and inspires them to keep an open mind if they ever come across a creature in need where they live.

I give Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story 5 out of 5 salmon filets.