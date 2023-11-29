Final Three Episodes of Nat Geo’s “Incredible Animal Journeys” Set for December 3 Premiere

The final three episodes of Incredible Animal Journeys – “Polar Parenting,” “Frequent Fliers” and “Behind the Journey” – premiere on Sunday, December 3 on National Geographic and will be available to stream on December 4 on Disney+ and Hulu.

), “Polar Parenting” at 9/8c, shows viewers that the Arctic is a tough place to be a parent, even tougher when you must lead your family on an epic journey to survive. From the polar bear mom guiding her tiny cubs out onto the sea ice for the very first time to the dedicated caribou escaping wolves to save her unborn calf, join the polar parents setting out to beat the odds in a world that’s changing faster than ever before.

In “Frequent Fliers,” premiering at 10/9c, some of the smallest animals make the most epic journeys, flying halfway around the world to find the best place to raise a family.

From the barn swallow crossing continents to the monarch butterfly on a multigenerational mission to give her great-grandchildren the best start in life, soar alongside these frequent fliers as they race the summer north.