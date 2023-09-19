First Ever “Bluey” Video Game Available This November

The first ever Bluey Video Game will be available this November on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.
What’s Happening:
- The first ever Bluey video game launches on November 17.
- Outright Games, the leading publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, in partnership with BBC Studios, has announced that the first ever Bluey video game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC on November 17th, 2023.
- Become immersed in the world of Bluey in this interactive sandbox adventure as players navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations, including Bluey’s home, which is fully explorable for the first time.
- Embrace your inner Bluey with minigames seen in the show, such as Keepy Uppy and Magic Xylophone and complete activities to earn in-game rewards, including new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.
- The game features voices from the English-speaking cast of the show, including Dad, Bandit (David McCormack), and Mum, Chilli (Melanie Zanetti).
- Several of the iconic, chart-topping Bluey music tracks from composer Joff Bush will be featured on the game’s soundtrack, along with all new music created by the development team.
- Click here for more information.