First Look at Adventures With Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in “Marvel’s Voices: Avengers #1”

Here's a first look at adventures starring Captain America, Iron Man, Photon, and Ghost Rider from Marvel's Voices: Avengers #1, available December 6.

What’s Happening:

The Marvel Universe has always strived to reflect the “world outside your window” with diverse and inclusive storytelling.

Throughout the year, the breadth of those stories are highlighted in a special way in a variety of Marvel’s Voices one-shots, and later this December, Marvel's Voices: Avengers #1 will arrive for the first time!

The one-shot will celebrate the Avengers 60th anniversary in a unique way by inviting all-star creators to tell stories centered around the Avengers legacy and mission.

Fans can get their first look at these stories today with never-before-seen interior artwork!

In addition to backup stories in some of Marvel’s most popular titles, the ongoing Marvel’s Voices Infinity Comics on Marvel Unlimited, and the Marvel’s Voices podcast, the program has evolved this past year with creators from across the industry bringing their unique perspectives and artistry to specific corners of the Marvel Universe.

Following the success of Marvel's Voices: Wakanda Forever, Marvel's Voices: Spider-Verse, and Marvel's Voices: X-Men, its Earth's Mightiest Heroes' turn to get the Marvel's Voices spotlight!

For 60 years, the Avengers have proven time and time again that despite our differences, we’re stronger together than apart.

Now, join a team of Marvel's finest creators, from veterans to new recruits full of potential, for four tremendous tales that explore the richness of the Marvel Universe through the lens of Earth's Mightiest Heroes!

Here’s What’s in Store: