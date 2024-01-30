First Look at “Ultimate X-Men #1” Variant Cover Shows Off Maystorm and Armor

by |
Tags: ,

This March, see the X-Men like you’ve never seen them before in “Ultimate X-Men #1.” While the first issue will be written and drawn by superstar artist Peach Momoko, Marvel has shared a first look at a variant cover from artist Mark Brooks.

  • The third series of Marvel's thrilling new Ultimate line, “Ultimate X-Men #1″ will be written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko.
  • Momoko will kick things off with fan-favorite X-Man Hisako Ichiki, AKA Armor, along with Maystorm, the Storm-inspired character she created for last year’s popular New Champions Variant Cover program.  
  • Armor is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of “Ultimate Invasion” – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them.
  • Check out Mark Brooks’ show-stopping variant cover today and stay tuned for the premiere of the “Ultimate X-Men #1″ trailer later this week

ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #1 variant cover by Mark Brooks

ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #1 variant cover by Mark Brooks

What they’re saying:

  • Writer and Artist Peach Momoko: "At first, I was worried about being chosen for such an important project, but the more I draw and write the series, the more confident I am with my own vision of ‘Ultimate X-Men.’ ‘Ultimate X-Men’ isn’t directly influenced by classic X-Men stories. I like to believe C.B. [Cebulski] and Jonathan Hickman chose me because they wanted something completely new and different."
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack