First Look at “Ultimate X-Men #1” Variant Cover Shows Off Maystorm and Armor

This March, see the X-Men like you’ve never seen them before in “Ultimate X-Men #1.” While the first issue will be written and drawn by superstar artist Peach Momoko, Marvel has shared a first look at a variant cover from artist Mark Brooks.

The third series of Marvel's thrilling new Ultimate line, “Ultimate X-Men #1″ will be written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko.

Momoko will kick things off with fan-favorite X-Man Hisako Ichiki, AKA Armor, along with Maystorm, the Storm-inspired character she created for last year’s popular New Champions Variant Cover program.

Armor is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of “Ultimate Invasion” – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them.

Check out Mark Brooks’ show-stopping variant cover today and stay tuned for the premiere of the “Ultimate X-Men #1″ trailer later this week

