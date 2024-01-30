First Look at “Ultimate X-Men #1” Variant Cover Shows Off Maystorm and Armor

This March, see the X-Men like you’ve never seen them before in “Ultimate X-Men #1.” While the first issue will be written and drawn by superstar artist Peach Momoko, Marvel has shared a first look at a variant cover from artist Mark Brooks.
- The third series of Marvel's thrilling new Ultimate line, “Ultimate X-Men #1″ will be written and drawn by visionary creator Peach Momoko.
- Momoko will kick things off with fan-favorite X-Man Hisako Ichiki, AKA Armor, along with Maystorm, the Storm-inspired character she created for last year’s popular New Champions Variant Cover program.
- Armor is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life – go to school, hang out with her friends, ignore the political strife broiling over after the events of “Ultimate Invasion” – but life has other plans for her. In Japan, urban legends have sprung to life and brought some unusual new powers with them.
- Check out Mark Brooks’ show-stopping variant cover today and stay tuned for the premiere of the “Ultimate X-Men #1″ trailer later this week
What they’re saying:
- Writer and Artist Peach Momoko: "At first, I was worried about being chosen for such an important project, but the more I draw and write the series, the more confident I am with my own vision of ‘Ultimate X-Men.’ ‘Ultimate X-Men’ isn’t directly influenced by classic X-Men stories. I like to believe C.B. [Cebulski] and Jonathan Hickman chose me because they wanted something completely new and different."