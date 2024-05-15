Universal Pictures Releases First Trailer for “Wicked”

Watch Now: Universal Pictures has released the first Trailer for Wicked: Part 1
What’s Happening:
- Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
- The three-minute trailer offers our first full look into the two-part, Jon M. Chu-directed screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.
- Fans will be thrilled to have a new view into Oz, showcasing some of the musical's most iconic moments including the aptly-named show-stopping number “Popular.”
- Wicked, dubbed as the untold true story of the witches of Oz, explores the relationship of Elphaba and Glinda as they attend Shiz University.
- Elphaba, a green-skinned outcast, and Glinda, an admired, peppy blonde, are assigned to share a dorm room, forcing this unlikely match to find friendship in the wake of injustice all around Oz.
- Elphaba’s magic sparks attention from those at the Emerald City, giving Elphaba the hope of being “de-greenified.”
- Elphaba and Glinda will soon learn the truth about the happenings of Oz.
- Part 1 of the Wicked film adaptation, which has been in development for over a decade, will finally have its chance to fly this Thanksgiving.