Universal Pictures Releases First Trailer for “Wicked”

  • Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
  • The three-minute trailer offers our first full look into the two-part, Jon M. Chu-directed screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.
  • Fans will be thrilled to have a new view into Oz, showcasing some of the musical's most iconic moments including the aptly-named show-stopping number “Popular.”
  • Wicked, dubbed as the untold true story of the witches of Oz, explores the relationship of Elphaba and Glinda as they attend Shiz University.
  • Elphaba, a green-skinned outcast, and Glinda, an admired, peppy blonde, are assigned to share a dorm room, forcing this unlikely match to find friendship in the wake of injustice all around Oz.
  • Elphaba’s magic sparks attention from those at the Emerald City, giving Elphaba the hope of being “de-greenified.”
  • Elphaba and Glinda will soon learn the truth about the happenings of Oz.
  • Part 1 of the Wicked film adaptation, which has been in development for over a decade, will finally have its chance to fly this Thanksgiving.

