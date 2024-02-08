Five Rehabilitated Manatees Return to Florida Waters

The Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership successfully released five orphan manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Florida after a long journey of rehabilitation with the help of different organizations.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of non-profit, private, state, and federal entities who work together to rescue, rehabilitate, release, and monitor sick and injured manatees– successfully released five orphaned manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Florida after a years’ long journey of rehabilitation by multiple members of the partnership.
- The manatees were originally rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and MRP Partners between 2020 and 2021. SeaWorld Orlando, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brevard Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Save the Manatee Club, partnered closely for several years to provide treatment to fully rehabilitate these orphaned calves.
- In a complex release operation that took all day to complete, the sea cows are now safely home in Florida waters.
- Every animal returned today will be fitted with a GPS tracking device that will allow researchers the ability to monitor their movements and ensure their acclimation to their natural habitat for the next year.
- These releases come at a critical time for the species as Florida manatees are at high risk from natural and human-caused threats.
Manatees that were transferred back to Florida waters:
Squirrel
- Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando, Miami Seaquarium and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Transported by Ideal Lease
- May 2020 in Tavernier, Fla.
- Weight when found: 66 pounds
- Weight when moved to Columbus Zoo: 116 pounds
- Weight Today: 960 pounds
Lizzie
- Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- July 2020 in Palm Coast, Fla.
- Weight When Rescued: 63 pounds
- Weight Today: 855 pounds
MaryKate
- Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- Transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Found swimming alone in January 2021 in Blue Spring State Park, Fla.
- Weight When Rescued: 107 pounds
- Weight Today: 815 pounds
Clank
- Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Georgia Aquarium
- Transported by SeaWorld
- December 2021 in Port St. John, Fla.
- Weight When Rescued: 128 pounds
- Weight Today: 725 pounds
TinkTink
- Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Georgia Aquarium
- Transported by SeaWorld
- December 2021 in Blue Spring State Park, Fla.
- Weight When Rescued: 124 pounds
- Weight Today: 840 pounds
What They’re Saying:
- Virginia Edmonds, President of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership: “Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an increasing number of injured, sick, and orphaned manatees. We are grateful to our partners for stepping up to the plate to not only rescue animals in need, but to commit countless hours to the collective rehabilitation of these animals, which enabled the releases today. But our work doesn’t stop here.
- Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando & Vice Chairman of the MRP: “We pride ourselves on our nearly 50-year legacy to the rescue, rehabilitation, and return of manatees to save these beloved Florida icons who play a critical role in our ecosystem. While we are thrilled to lead this effort, it would not be made possible without close collaboration with our partners in the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. This was truly a team effort among the zoological community to ensure the best care was provided to return these manatees back to their natural habitat."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com