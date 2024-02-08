Five Rehabilitated Manatees Return to Florida Waters

The Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership successfully released five orphan manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Florida after a long journey of rehabilitation with the help of different organizations.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of non-profit, private, state, and federal entities who work together to rescue, rehabilitate, release, and monitor sick and injured manatees– successfully released five orphaned manatees to Blue Spring State Park in Florida after a years’ long journey of rehabilitation by multiple members of the partnership.

The manatees were originally rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and MRP Partners between 2020 and 2021. SeaWorld Orlando, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Brevard Zoo, Georgia Aquarium, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Save the Manatee Club, partnered closely for several years to provide treatment to fully rehabilitate these orphaned calves.

In a complex release operation that took all day to complete, the sea cows are now safely home in Florida waters.

Every animal returned today will be fitted with a GPS tracking device that will allow researchers the ability to monitor their movements and ensure their acclimation to their natural habitat for the next year.

These releases come at a critical time for the species as Florida manatees are at high risk from natural and human-caused threats.

Manatees that were transferred back to Florida waters:

Squirrel

Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando, Miami Seaquarium and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Transported by Ideal Lease

May 2020 in Tavernier, Fla.

Weight when found: 66 pounds

Weight when moved to Columbus Zoo: 116 pounds

Weight Today: 960 pounds

Lizzie

Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

July 2020 in Palm Coast, Fla.

Weight When Rescued: 63 pounds

Weight Today: 855 pounds

MaryKate

Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Transported by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Found swimming alone in January 2021 in Blue Spring State Park, Fla.

Weight When Rescued: 107 pounds

Weight Today: 815 pounds

Clank

Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Georgia Aquarium

Transported by SeaWorld

December 2021 in Port St. John, Fla.

Weight When Rescued: 128 pounds

Weight Today: 725 pounds

TinkTink

Rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando and Georgia Aquarium

Transported by SeaWorld

December 2021 in Blue Spring State Park, Fla.

Weight When Rescued: 124 pounds

Weight Today: 840 pounds

What They’re Saying:

Virginia Edmonds, President of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership: “Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an increasing number of injured, sick, and orphaned manatees. We are grateful to our partners for stepping up to the plate to not only rescue animals in need, but to commit countless hours to the collective rehabilitation of these animals, which enabled the releases today. But our work doesn’t stop here.

“Over the past several years, we have been called upon to rescue an increasing number of injured, sick, and orphaned manatees. We are grateful to our partners for stepping up to the plate to not only rescue animals in need, but to commit countless hours to the collective rehabilitation of these animals, which enabled the releases today. But our work doesn’t stop here. Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando & Vice Chairman of the MRP: “We pride ourselves on our nearly 50-year legacy to the rescue, rehabilitation, and return of manatees to save these beloved Florida icons who play a critical role in our ecosystem. While we are thrilled to lead this effort, it would not be made possible without close collaboration with our partners in the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. This was truly a team effort among the zoological community to ensure the best care was provided to return these manatees back to their natural habitat."