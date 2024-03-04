Hulu and SXSW to Host “Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told” Event

SXSW and Hulu will be celebrating their new documentary, Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told, with a recreation of Atlanta’s most infamous event in Austin for one night only.

In celebration of the SXSW world premiere of entertainment company Mass Appeal and streaming giant Hulu's newest documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told , they've joined the SXSW lineup to bring the essence of ATL's most infamous event to Austin for one night only.

Held at STUBBS BBQ on March 13th, the ALL ATLANTA showcase will feature a screening of the highly anticipated documentary and guest performances from beloved Atliens, who helped develop the sound and style of Hip Hop's Southern Capital.

Co-hosted by legendary Hip Hop architects Jermaine Dupri and Luke "Uncle Luke" Campbell, the showcase will include sets from iconic rapper Big Boi, Flo Milli, Ying Yang Twins, 21 Lil Harold, DJ Drama, KP The Great, DJ Jelly, and more.

Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told is a celebratory exploration of the iconic Atlanta street party that started as a Black College cookout but grew to draw thousands annually throughout the 80s and 90s, defining Atlanta as a cultural hotbed. Freaknik soon became known for its lurid tales of highway hookups and legendary late-night parties that ultimately led to the festival's downfall. At its height, Freaknik was a traffic-stopping, city-shuttering juggernaut that has since become a cult classic.

Though it ceased over two decades ago, the infamous legacy still resonates through nostalgia and a new generation's longing for a carefree platform that celebrates and promotes black excellence, joy, and fortitude.

Freaknik: The Wildest Story Never Told makes its world premiere out of SXSW at 9:30 p.m. CT on March 12th, and then makes its Hulu debut on March 21st.