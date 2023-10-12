Free Halloween Event at Sunset Walk Taking Place October 28th

If you are looking for a free Halloween celebration in the Central Florida area, look no further.
What's Happening:
- Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World Resort.
- To celebrate Halloween a few days early, on October 28, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM, there will be a special event happening at Sunset Walk for the entire family.
- Join in for The 4th annual Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Kids’ Trick-or-Treating and Car & Truck Show, presented by the all-new Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk and Margaritaville Resort Orlando.
- Admission and parking are both free for this outdoor event.
- All ages are welcome, and it’s pet-friendly.
Featuring:
- Over two dozen candy locations
- Live music by the The Layla Brisbois Band and DJ K1X
- Street Performers
- Over 30 unique restaurants, shops, and experiences
- More than 100 show cars and trucks will also be distributing treats and competing in the top 3 Merchant’s Choice trophies for Best Halloween Themed Rides.