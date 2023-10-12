Free Halloween Event at Sunset Walk Taking Place October 28th

If you are looking for a free Halloween celebration in the Central Florida area, look no further.

What's Happening:

Featuring:

  • Over two dozen candy locations
  • Live music by the The Layla Brisbois Band and DJ K1X
  • Street Performers
  • Over 30 unique restaurants, shops, and experiences
  • More than 100 show cars and trucks will also be distributing treats and competing in the top 3 Merchant’s Choice trophies for Best Halloween Themed Rides.

