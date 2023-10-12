Free Halloween Event at Sunset Walk Taking Place October 28th

If you are looking for a free Halloween celebration in the Central Florida area, look no further.

What's Happening:

Sunset Walk can be found just a few minutes away from the Walt Disney World

To celebrate Halloween a few days early, on October 28, 2023 from 4 to 8 PM, there will be a special event happening at Sunset Walk for the entire family.

Join in for The 4th annual Promenade at Sunset Walk Halloween Kids’ Trick-or-Treating and Car & Truck Show

Admission and parking are both free for this outdoor event.

All ages are welcome, and it’s pet-friendly.

Featuring: