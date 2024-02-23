Free Marvel Comics Coming Soon in “Marvel Must-Haves” One-Shot

Announced yesterday at ComicsPRO the Comic Industry Conference, Marvel Comics presents “Marvel Must-Haves!” These free issues collect multiple iconic issues that spotlight the Marvel characters and comic book series currently at the forefront of pop culture.

These stories have been handpicked to get fans in-tune with current Marvel adventures, and act as perfect jumping on points for new readers too.

Here are the three thrilling issues collected in the first “Marvel Must-Haves” one-shot (that’s more than 80 pages of comic book adventures for free), available at comic shops next month:

“Spider-Man/Deadpool #1″ (2016) It's action, adventure and just a smattering of romance in this epic teaming up the Webbed Wonder and the Merc with a Mouth! Talk about a real dynamic duo! Brought to you by two Marvel superstars—Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness—it’s a perfect tale for those looking forward to the Deadpool’s return to the big screen.

“Immortal Thor #2″ (2023) An Elder God of the Utgard-Realm had marked Thor for destruction – and a city with him. Yet the only power that could prevail carried its own terrible price. This is the story of “The Immortal Thor” and the hour of his greatest trial. Following his masterful work on Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing is breaking mythology yet again in this acclaimed new run of the God of Thunder. Featuring breathtaking artwork by superstar Martin Coccolo.

“ Ms. Marvel : The New Mutant #1″ (2023) Resurrected back into this world of hate and fear, Kamala Khan has a secret mission to pull off for the X-Men, all the while struggling to acclimate to this new part of her identity! Co-written by the MCU's own Kamala, Iman Vellani, and Sabir Pirzada of both “Dark Web: Ms. Marvel” and her Disney+

Check out the cover and inquire with your local comic shop regarding availability!