“Free Solo” Climber Alex Honnold Starts His Next Climb in the Show Open for “Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold”

National Geographic has shared an intense look at Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold, in which one of the best climbers of all time begins his climb of one of the biggest rock faces in the world.
- Alex Honnold embarks on an epic quest of unclimbed walls in one of the most remote corners of Greenland, a country on the frontline of the climate crisis in the new three-part series Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold.
- Joining Alex on his quest are world-class climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer, Dr. Heïdi Sevestre, Greenlandic guide Adam Kjeldsen, and renowned adventurer Aldo Kane.
- All episodes premiere February 4 on National Geographic starting at 8/7c,
- The series will also stream next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- Watch the show open below:
More on Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold:
- Previously titled On the Edge with Alex Honnold, Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold will see one of the best climbers in the world take on more of the world’s peaks.
- Honnold will fulfill a lifelong dream of climbing the most remote and toughest walls of greenland while also showcasing how climate change is affecting the region.
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold will not only document these new climbs, but also showcase scientists who explain the impacts of climate change.
- Alex Honnold is the founder of the Honnold Foundation, an environmental nonprofit devoted to fighting climate change by promoting solar energy for a more equitable world.
- Greenland is considered to be “The world’s last great climbing frontier” and the highlight of the journey will be Peak 3342, one of Greenland’s highest peaks that has yet to be climbed.