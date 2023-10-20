“Free Solo” Climber Alex Honnold Starts His Next Climb in the Show Open for “Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold”

National Geographic has shared an intense look at Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold, in which one of the best climbers of all time begins his climb of one of the biggest rock faces in the world.

Alex Honnold embarks on an epic quest of unclimbed walls in one of the most remote corners of Greenland, a country on the frontline of the climate crisis in the new three-part series Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold .

. Joining Alex on his quest are world-class climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer, Dr. Heïdi Sevestre, Greenlandic guide Adam Kjeldsen, and renowned adventurer Aldo Kane.

All episodes premiere February 4 on National Geographic starting at 8/7c,

The series will also stream next day on Disney+ Hulu

Watch the show open below:

More on Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: