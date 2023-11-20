Future Versions of Moon Knight and Power Man Battle in First Look at Marvel’s “Timeless #1”

The Marvel Universe is about to see its final days in the upcoming “Timeless #1,” and Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.

In “Timeless (2023) #1,” writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly and artist Juann Cabal take you to the Marvel Universe's final days.

There, Power Man—the last living super hero—faces off against Moon Knight Unending, a nightmare assembled by StarkTech, the Eternal Machine, and the God of the Moon. With the unstable powers of the Sentry, the Hulk, and the Iron Fist, Power Man must engage in this deeply personal conflict to stave off Khonshu's coming tide of chaos… but can the Marvel Universe ever truly be saved?

A special first look at “Timeless (2023) #1″ finds Power Man gazing down upon a glowing pyramid, before he removes his cowl and looks up to the sky.

One page offers a clear view of Moon Knight Unending, who places his fingers and thumbs together to blast Power Man with a powerful beam of light.

Power and Moon Knight Unending's subsequent battle takes them into space, then to the moon for a brutal and bloody throwdown.

Check out a first look below: