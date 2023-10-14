FX to Commemorate the Series Finale of “Archer” with “Archer: Into the Cold” on December 17th

Announced today at New York Comic Con, FX’s Archer will wrap its epic 14-season run with a special finale event on Sunday, December 17th titled Archer: Into the Cold.

What’s Happening:

The special event will premiere on Sunday, December 17th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, simulcast on both FX and FXX, and streaming the next day on Hulu

The first eight episodes of season 14 are now available to stream on Hulu along with all previous seasons.

is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer as he navigates the changing landscape of the spy world. In season 14, Archer and The Agency found their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal was to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly discovered running a spy agency isn’t so cut and dry. The series features the voices of: H. Jon Benjamin as the world’s greatest spy, “Sterling Archer” Aisha Tyler as the spy with marital troubles, “Lana Kane” Judy Greer as the crazy office assistant in search of a special skill, “Cheryl/Carol Tunt” Chris Parnell as the reliable company-man, “Cyril Figgis” Amber Nash as the enthusiastic offender, “Pam Poovey” Adam Reed as the opportunist, “Ray Gillette” Lucky Yates as the experimenter-in-chief, “Algernop Krieger”

Season 14 also features Natalie Dew as super-agent “Zara Khan.”

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and co-executive produced by Mark Ganek at Floyd County Productions.