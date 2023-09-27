FX Shares First Look Images of “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

FX has shared a first look at the cast of their upcoming limited series, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Directed in its entirety by Gus Van Sant, the second edition of Feud tells the true story of how Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel Answered Prayers , with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.

Today, FX shared first look images of the cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, including: Naomi Watts as Babe Paley (above) Tom Hollander as Truman Capote

Diane Lane as Slim Keith

Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest

Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward

Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carson

Treat Williams as Bill Paley

Jon Robin Baitz is writing all eight episodes and serving as showrunner of the new season.

The first season of the series was titled Feud: Bette and Joan and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

and followed the rivalry between Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford on the set of the 1962 camp classic film Feud: Capote vs. The Swans arrives this winter on FX and Hulu