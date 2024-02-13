FX Greenlights Noir Drama “The Sensitive Kind,” Starring Ethan Hawke

FX has issued a pilot order to The Sensitive Kind, a noir drama series starring and executive produced by Ethan Hawke, according to Deadline.

The Sensitive Kind comes from Sterlin Harjo, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of the network’s acclaimed series Reservation Dogs .

The Sensitive Kind comes from Sterlin Harjo, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner of the network's acclaimed series Reservation Dogs. Hawke guest starred in Reservation Dogs as Rick Miller, Elora Danan's (Devery Jacobs) father she had never met.

Not many details about The Sensitive Kind have been shared at this time, other than that is a Tulsa noir about a guy (Hawke) who knows too much.

In addition to creating and executive producing, Harjo also serves as writer and director on the pilot. The new series falls under his overall deal with FX Productions.

Garrett Basch also serves as an executive producer.

The pilot order comes after the award-winning Reservation Dogs ended its three-season run on the network.

The pilot order comes after the award-winning Reservation Dogs ended its three-season run on the network. FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf said the network has "glaring needs for new dramas and comedies, starting in 2025." He went on to add that they are "desperate to find the next great thing."