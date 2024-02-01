FX Orders and Sets Stars for Limited Series Adaptation of “Say Nothing”

FX has ordered a limited series adapting Patrick Radden Keefe’s book Say Nothing. The network has also set five stars for the new series, according to Variety.

Say Nothing will be available exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

An official description of the series has been shared: "Spanning four decades, Say Nothing explores the tumultuous period in Northern Ireland known as The Troubles. The series launches with the shocking disappearance of Jean McConville, a single mother of ten who was abducted from her home in 1972 and never seen alive again. But McConville was only one of many others who became known collectively as The Disappeared. Through the eyes of various IRA members, including sisters Dolours and Marian Price—young women who transformed into magnetic symbols of radical politics, Brendan Hughes—a tight-lipped but conflicted military strategist, and Gerry Adams—a savvy political operator who would go on to negotiate peace but ultimately deny his involvement with the IRA, Say Nothing unpacks the extremes some people will go to within a civil rights movement as they pursue their ideals, the mystery surrounding The Disappeared, the cost of silence, and the way society mends – or doesn't – after a long and bloody conflict."

The series will star: Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price Hazel Doupe as Marian Price Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes Josh Finan as Gerry Adams Maxine Peake as adult Dolours Price

Josh Zetumer will be the showrunner and an executive producer on the series.

Keefe will also executive produce alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson under their Color Force banner, Edward McDonnell, Monica Levinson, and Northern Ireland native Michael Lennox.

Lennox will also direct.

The series is produced by FX Productions.