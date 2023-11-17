FX Orders Comedy Series “English Teacher” from Brian Jordan Alvarez

FX has ordered to series English Teacher, a comedy created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment. Paul Simms, veteran of FX’s Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows, will serve as an executive producer.

English Teacher follows a high school teacher in Austin who’s trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the r-ules seem to change every day.

Alvarez leads a cast featuring: Stephanie Koenig ( Lessons in Chemistry, The Offer ) Enrico Colantoni ( Just Shoot Me, Veronica Mars , Station Eleven ) Sean Patton ( Maron, Yes, and… )

Created by Alvarez, English Teacher is executive produced by Alvarez ( The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, Will & Grace ), Paul Simms ( What We Do in the Shadows, Atlanta, Girls, Flight of the Conchords ), Jonathan Krisel ( Baskets, Portlandia ) and Dave King ( Parks and Recreation, The Good Place ).

