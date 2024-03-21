Official Trailer and Key Art Released for FX’s “The Veil”

FX has released the official trailer and key art for The Veil, premiering exclusively on Hulu April 30th.

What’s Happening:

The official trailer and key art for FX’s highly anticipated new international spy thriller The Veil has been revealed.

has been revealed. The Veil explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.

explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

FX’s The Veil premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, April 30th, exclusively on Hulu.

Cast:

Elisabeth Moss

Yumna Marwan

Dali Benssalah

Josh Charles

Credits:

Written by Steven Knight ( Peaky Blinders, FX’s Taboo ), the series is executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner.

), the series is executive produced by Knight alongside Di Novi Pictures’ Denise Di Novi, and Moss under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner. The Veil is produced by FX Productions.