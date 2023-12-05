FX’s “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” Will Premiere January 31st

FX has set the premiere date for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans, the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology.

FX today set the premiere date and released the key art for FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans , the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology.

, the second installment of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology. The eight-episode limited series will premiere its first two episodes on Wednesday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, simulcast with a special Director’s Cut of the first episode on FXX. All episodes, including the Director’s Cut, will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

The series, based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, will be coming to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+

Acclaimed writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) surrounded himself with a coterie of society’s most elite women – rich, glamorous socialites who defined a bygone era of high society New York – whom he nicknamed “the swans.”

Beautiful and distinguished, the group included grande dame Barbara “Babe” Paley (Naomi Watts), Slim Keith (Diane Lane), C.Z. Guest (Chloë Sevigny) and Lee Radziwill (Calista Flockhart).

Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.

When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.

