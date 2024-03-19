“General Hospital” Actor Beth Peters Passes Away at the Age of 92

According to Variety, Beth Peters, who is known as an actor and singer with a recurring role on General Hospital, died at the age of 92.

Beth Peters passed away on March 14 in central Florida after a short illness at the age of 92.

She was known as an actor and singer who had a recurring role on General Hospital.

In the early '80s, she appeared in eight episodes of the popular show as Mrs. Whitaker. Peter's survived by her son Sean Williams, step-daughters Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Jack Danon, passed away in 1996.

Her son shared an obituary that said: “The motherly Mrs. Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”

Peter started acting and singing as a teenager in New Jersey.

She appeared on Broadway in 1955 and played an extra in Inherit the Wind.

She acted in regional theater for a large part of her career and appeared on the stage at the Sacramento Music Circus, Circle Star Theatre, Melodyland, Carousel Theater, Hyatt Music Theater, Dallas State Fair Summer Musicals, Fiesta Dinner Playhouse, and Galveston Summer Musicals.

Other credits include Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, Beyond Belief, Hart to Hart, Simon and Simon, Highway to Heaven, and The Waltons.