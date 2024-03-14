“General Hospital” Alum Robyn Bernard Passes Away at the Age of 64

According to Deadline, Robyn Bernard has passed away at the age of 64.

Robyn Bernard played Terry Brock on General Hospital from 1984 to 1990. Officials say that she passed away on March 12 in San Jacinto, CA, at the age of 64.

Detectives said, “Foul play was not suspected in this death.”

Robyn Bernard was born on May 26, 1959, in Gladewater, Texas.

At a young age, she started singing gospel songs with her sister.

In 1981, Bernard had her first on-screen appearance in the film Diva. She would later have guest roles in other series, including The Facts of Life, Simon & Simon, and Whiz Kids .

and . In the role she was most known for, she played singer Terry Brock, aka Terry O'Connor, on General Hospital starting in 1984.

In 1986, she also appeared in Betty Blue, which was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar and the BAFTA Film Award.