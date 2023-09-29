“General Hospital” Fan Celebration To Take Place At Elvis Presley’s Graceland Late Next Month

Fans of ABC’s General Hospital can immerse themselves in a weekend of fun at the iconic, Elvis Presley’s Graceland later in October.

What’s Happening:

Fans can get ready to indulge In The Ultimate General Hospital Fan Experience At The Iconic Elvis Presley’s Graceland, from October 27th – 29th.

Fan Experience At The Iconic Elvis Presley’s Graceland, from October 27th – 29th. A Once-In-A-Lifetime Celebration Of The Show's 60th Anniversary, attendees can meet their favorite Cast Members, immerse themselves In The General Hospital Universe, and create unforgettable memories!

Universe, and create unforgettable memories! This Year's Event Promises To Be The Most Exciting Celebration Yet, With Special Surprises And Exclusive Events That Will Blow Fan’s Minds, Including A LIVE Nurses Ball! Attendees will also get to hear Behind-The-Scenes Stories And Attend Fan Favorite Events, Like The Annual Costume Party.

EVERY Package Includes Both Photo And Autograph Opportunities with favorite stars from the show, Plus fans can attend SIX Amazing Panels AND The 2023 Fan Favorite Event: A LIVE Audience Taping Of Maurice Benard’s State Of Mind YouTube Series/Podcast!

YouTube Series/Podcast! Scheduled stars to attend the event include: Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) Laura Wright (Carly Spencer) Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall) Josh Kelly (Cody Bell) Cynthia Watros (Nine Reeves) Micheal Easton (Hamilton Finn) Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe) Josh Swickard (Harrison Chase) Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Evan Hofre (Dex Heller) Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) Walt Willey (Jackson Montgomery) Frank Valentini, Executive Producer



ABC’s Emmy Award-winning daytime drama, General Hospital, is both the longest-running scripted drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. One of four remaining daytime dramas, General Hospital holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Emmy Award a record 15 times. Filmed in Hollywood, California, the show aired its 15,000th episode on June 22, 2022.

If You Really Want To Celebrate The Weekend In All Its Glory – All General Hospital Die-Hard Fans Will Want To Stay In The Heart Of All The Action At The Guest House At Graceland Hotel

For more information and to attend the weekend celebration, be sure to check out the official page here.