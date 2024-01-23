“General Hospital” Will See a Change in Head Writers With Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte Filling the Role

According to Deadline, General Hospital will be seeing a change in writers, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor being replaced with Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte.

The longest-running soap opera that is currently on the air, General Hospital, will see a change in writers.

Co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor will be replaced with Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte.

A comment has not been given by a spokeswoman for the daytime drama.

Van Eatten and O’Conner were long-term members of the General Hospital crew.

Recently, the soap opera reached its 60th anniversary.

Last year, General Hospital received the prize for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.

It also received four Emmys in the acting categories and in the Outstanding Directing Team category.

