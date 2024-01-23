“General Hospital” Will See a Change in Head Writers With Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte Filling the Role

According to Deadline, General Hospital will be seeing a change in writers, with Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor being replaced with Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte.
- The longest-running soap opera that is currently on the air, General Hospital, will see a change in writers.
- Co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor will be replaced with Patrick Mulcahey and Elizabeth Korte.
- A comment has not been given by a spokeswoman for the daytime drama.
- Van Eatten and O’Conner were long-term members of the General Hospital crew.
- Recently, the soap opera reached its 60th anniversary.
- Last year, General Hospital received the prize for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.
- It also received four Emmys in the acting categories and in the Outstanding Directing Team category.
- ABC aired a primetime special earlier in the month celebrating this huge milestone, which featured a cast from over the years.
